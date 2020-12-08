Covid-19: Twenty-two more cases in Donegal

Another 22 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

The Department of Health has confirmed one more death in the country related to the virus.

Another 215 cases have been confirmed nationally.

Tonight’s figures mean Donegal’s rate is now 220, down from 232 on Monday night. The national rate is just 80 and Donegal remains the county with the highest rate in the country.

There have been 351 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today, 74 are in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 210 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been eight additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, Department of Health called on the public to continue to protect each other ahead of the rollout of the vaccine.

“Today the Government approved NPHET’s advice on prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccines,” he said.

“This is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy, being finalised by the high-level task force for Covid-19 vaccination.

“While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead," he said.

“Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette.”