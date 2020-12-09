Covid-19: Fall in the number of confirmed cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped by seven in a week.

There were 27 confirmed cases being treated at the hospital on Tuesday night, down from 33 the previous Tuesday.

There were 30 confirmed cases being treated at the hospital on Monday night.

One suspected case is in critical care at the hospital. No confirmed cases were admitted to the hospital in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Tuesday, figures from the Health Service Executive show.

The hospital is still treating more confirmed cases than any other hospital in the country. It has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus since the beginning of last month. A hospital-wide screening of staff began last week.

The number of confirmed cases being treated at hospitals around the country has dropped from 233 to 210 in a week.

St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny has the second-highest number of cases with 26.

There is just one confirmed case at Sligo University Hospital and seven suspected cases.