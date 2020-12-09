Covid-19: Donegal's rate rises with 26 more cases

Five more deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland have been confirmed.

There have been another 227 cases nationally, with 26 more in Donegal.

The county’s 14-day incidence rate remains the highest in the country at 227, compared to the national rate of 80. There have been 361 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today, 70 are in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 19 in Limerick,14 in Louth, 14 in Kilkenny and the remaining 84 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 2pm today 224 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the eight new admissions to ICU is the most in a 24-hour period since the spring.

“Covid-19 is still an extremely infectious disease which has the potential to lead to hospitalisation and even ICU admissions," he said.

“Ireland has managed to suppress Covid-19 to the lowest incidence levels in the EU in recent weeks. We have managed to keep up our safe behaviours and worked to protect each other throughout the pandemic.

“If we do not continue to suppress the disease through the actions we have learned over recent months, we will very quickly see a surge in infections leading to an increase in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and, tragically, deaths.

“We are actively planning to begin vaccinating people in early 2021. We cannot afford to drop our guard now.”