Covid-19: Cases continue to fall at Letterkenny University Hospital

Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital are continuing to fall.

HSE figures show there were 23 confirmed cases being treated in the hospital on Wednesday night, down from 27 on Tuesday night.

Two confirmed cases and one suspected case are in critical care.

The number of cases at the hospital has been falling in recent days after peaking at 45 on November 27.

The hospital has the second-highest total of cases in the country after St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny which has 32 cases.

Letterkenny University Hospital has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus and has been carrying out a screening programme of staff.

Sligo University Hospital, which treats patients from some parts of south Donegal, has two confirmed cases and four suspected cases.