Letterkenny nurse, Gráinne Kilfeather, announced as one of four winners of Domino's local legend awards

A general staff nurse who works at Letterkenny University Hospital has been selected from over 4,500 nominations across Ireland in the Domino Local Legend Award.

The competition sought to find four outstanding key workers who have gone above and beyond for their communities in recent months and Gráinne Kilfeather was chosen as one of the worthy recipients of the award.



Gráinne has worked throughout the year as part the large 'frontline' effort that we all are so thankful for. Gráinne is one of four key workers to win the delicious prize of free pizza for not only themselves, but also for their household and colleagues, to enjoy every month for an entire year.

Gráinne was nominated by her father Thomas, she said: “It was a lovely surprise because he is definitely my hero”.

Thomas said that Gráinne is part of the hospital staff who "live with" COVID every minute of every day because that's their vocation. No matter how hard the day or night is, Gráinne is always there for those close to her. She always tells people her day has been grand (despite this not always being the case) and shows her best side because that's just what she does."

Her nominator Thomas expressed how especially proud he was knowing that every time Gráinne goes into work someone's mother or father, granny or grandfather, brother or sister will be looked after by such an angel. Key worker heroes nominated for the awards spanned a variety of professions, from doctors, pharmacists and ICU nurses, to teachers, childminders and delivery drivers.



Gráinne, who has been a resident of Letterkenny for 5 years and whose favourite Domino’s pizza is a classic Pepperoni said: “I am so happy to win as I feel I can give something back to my amazing colleagues. I started my training in LYIT in 2015 and have lived here more or less since then. When we qualified we were all offered jobs in the hospital we trained in and decided to stay on. It is like my second home now.”



Dominic Paul, CEO of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC, said: “Our congratulations and heartfelt thanks go to Gráinne. We launched Domino’s Local Legends initiative in October to recognise and thank everyone who has kept the country running this year with their vital work and tireless long hours. While we know all key workers deserve recognition for their hard work this year, we hope a year’s supply of Domino’s will give our four winners a well-earned reason to relax and share a hot pizza feast with their households and colleagues.”



Domino’s received a total of 4,500 nominations across Ireland for the Local Legends initiative. Local Legends, their households and colleagues will be able to enjoy free monthly Domino’s deliveries for the next 12 months.

For more information about our Local Legend winners, please check out the Local Legends page for a full update later this month: https://www. dominoslocallegends.ie/