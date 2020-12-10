Dr Tony Holohan asks people to consider restricting their movements now - ahead of Christmas

As of midnight Wednesday, December 9, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of fifteen additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Over three-hundred new cases of the virus has been confirmed.

There is now a total of 75,203* confirmed cases of Covid-19, in Ireland.

In total, there are 27 cases in Donegal as of midnight December 9 and the incidence rate per 100,000 population is now at 230.5, the highest in the country - almost three times the national rate of 79.

While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead.



Avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands & follow public health advice December 8, 2020

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 148 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

As of 2pm today, Thursday, December 10, 202 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. Fifteen additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Tomorrow marks 14 days to Christmas Day. To ensure the safest possible interaction with your family over Christmas, consider restricting your movements now.

“Risk assess the environments you plan to be in over the next two weeks; are they compliant with public health measures? Can you keep a two metre distance? Are people wearing face coverings? Now is the time to make decisions about what interactions are necessary and pose the lowest risk to you, your family and friends over Christmas.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It is important that the encouraging plans for vaccine rollout in 2021 does not distract from the actions we need to take as we face into December 2020. A vaccine will have no positive impact on the trajectory of this disease over the coming weeks and does not give immunity to people over the Christmas period. We must not allow Covid-19 to spread through our communities now, after all the efforts we have made throughout 2020 and how close we are to beginning to vaccinate.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “The reproduction number is now estimated to be close to 1.0. This is a testament to the very large number of people who continue to limit their contacts and follow public health advice. Please be mindful that this remains a very dangerous virus, especially for vulnerable and older persons. We have the know-how and the determination to keep suppressing this disease, to protect our family and friends over Christmas.”

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said: “As we await final analysis of vaccines by the European Medicines Agency, the FDA analysis of the data around Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has affirmed its efficacy. These are encouraging signs however it is important to ensure full EMA approval before vaccine roll out in Ireland.”