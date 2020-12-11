Covid-19 rate falls in most areas of Donegal

Most areas in Donegal have seen a drop in their Covid-19 rate but the county has three of the five highest rates in the country.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show the Carndonagh local electoral area (LEA), which takes in north Inishowen, has the highest rate in the county at 519, up from 271 last week. The 14-day rate per 100,000 population up to December 7 is almost six and a half times the national rate, which is 80.

The area has had 88 cases confirmed in the 14 days up to December 7.

The Letterkenny area, which had the highest rate in the country last week, now has the second-highest. Its rate has increased from 289 to 322 with 96 new cases over the previous 14 days.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has the fourth-highest rate in the country at 228, a fall from 250 a week ago. It has had 51 new cases over 14 days.

The rate in the Milford area, which was the highest in the country two weeks ago, has fallen to 174 from 254. Its rate has more than halved in two weeks after having 24 confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period.

The rate in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA has also dropped, falling from 224 to 201 over seven days. It has recorded 52 cases over 14 days.

The Donegal LEA has had 18 cases over 14 days, giving it an incidence rate of 68, a fall from 91.

The lowest 14-day incidence rate in the county is in the Glenties LEA, which has a rate of 63. Its rate has fallen from 117 with 15 new cases.

Donegal’s rate is still the highest in the country. Figures released on Thursday show there 27 more cases confirmed up to midnight on Wednesday, leaving the county with a rate of 230.5, close to three times the national rate of 79.