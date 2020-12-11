Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19: Number of new cases in Donegal not has high as in recent days

Three counties have more new cases reported today than Donegal

Covid-19: Number of new cases in Donegal not has high as in recent days

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

In Donegal, 19 new cases have been reported while nationally the HPSC has been notified of 313 confirmed additional cases as of midnight on Thursday, December 11.

There has been a total of 2,120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and a total of 75,507 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today: 70 were in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Donegal continues to have the highest Covid-19 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people of any county in Ireland. It now stands at 229.9 - almost three times the national average of 81.2. In Dublin the 14-day rate is now 91.2.

In the 14 days to December 10, Donegal reported 366 new Covid-19 cases.

By contrast, the county with the lowest rate, Leitrim, has a 14-day rate of just 15.6 and has had only five new cases during this 14 day period. Leitrim and Kerry were the only two counties with now new cases reported today.

As of 2.00 pm today 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie