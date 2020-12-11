Covid-19: Number of new cases in Donegal not has high as in recent days

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

In Donegal, 19 new cases have been reported while nationally the HPSC has been notified of 313 confirmed additional cases as of midnight on Thursday, December 11.

There has been a total of 2,120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and a total of 75,507 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today: 70 were in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Donegal continues to have the highest Covid-19 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people of any county in Ireland. It now stands at 229.9 - almost three times the national average of 81.2. In Dublin the 14-day rate is now 91.2.

In the 14 days to December 10, Donegal reported 366 new Covid-19 cases.

By contrast, the county with the lowest rate, Leitrim, has a 14-day rate of just 15.6 and has had only five new cases during this 14 day period. Leitrim and Kerry were the only two counties with now new cases reported today.

As of 2.00 pm today 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.