Covid-19: Donegal rate rises after 24 more cases

Two more deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country, with 264 more cases.

Twenty-four more cases have been confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on Sunday, December 13.

The rate in the county has increased to 255 cases per 100,00 population after 359 cases in the last 14 days. Forty-six cases had been confirmed in the county on Sunday.

Of the cases notified today, 79 were in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today 215 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. there have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.