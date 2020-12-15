Covid-19: Another 34 cases in Donegal as rate rises again

There have been eight more deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland and another 329 confirmed cases.

Another 34 cases have been confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on Monday, December 14. The rate in the county per 100,000 population over 14 days has climbed again to 237, compared to the national rate of 85. The county has had 377 cases in the last 14 days.

The county still has the highest rate in the country.

Of the cases notified today, 86 are in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 196 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.