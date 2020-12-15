Thirty-four additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight Monday, December 14, the HPSC has been notified of thirty-four more cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.

The 14 day incidence rate in Donegal is 236.8 per 100,000 of the population.

There is now a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.