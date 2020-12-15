Thirty-four additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal

Contact
Coronavirus Covid-19
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
As of midnight Monday, December 14, the HPSC has been notified of thirty-four more cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.
The 14 day incidence rate in Donegal is 236.8 per 100,000 of the population.
There is now a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.