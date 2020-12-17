NPHET to meet over ‘significant and concerning indicators’

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting on Thursday amid concerns at the increase in Covid-19 in recent days.

A further 431 new Covid-19 cases and six further coronavirus-related deaths were announced on Wednesday.

Donegal recorded 53 new cases as its 14-day incidence rate rose to 246. It was the fourth consecutive day that the incidence has risen in the county.

The meeting on Thursday comes as restrictions are due to ease further on Friday when intercounty travel will be allowed and up to three households will be able to meet.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said on Wednesday there are “significant and concerning indicators that this disease is moving in the wrong direction”.

There has been an increase in positivity rates, a rise in the five-day moving average while the seven-day incidence rate is 48.7 per 100,000, he said.

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in - as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing,” he said.

