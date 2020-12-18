Chief Medical Officer warns that we cannot cope with this level of infection heading into Christmas week

Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal today.

The latest figures which were acquired figures until midnight, December 17, were confirmed this evening, by National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Donegal has a 14 day incidence rate of 244.4 cases per 100,000 people which is twice the national average, of 100.8.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Over the past week, we have expressed significant concern that the level of infection was deteriorating day on day. The data today adds further evidence that the situation is getting worse more rapidly than we expected.

“The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it.

“Each one of us must do all we can to protect public health - cut your contacts, see only those you need to see. Choose to socialise safely, outdoors if possible. If you see a crowd, avoid it.

By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks and months to come - and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable and prevent unnecessary deaths.”

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today, Friday, December 18, been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 2,149 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. As of midnight Thursday, December 17, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 78,254 * confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 6 cases. The figure of 78,254 cases reflects this.