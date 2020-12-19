Contact

Covid-19: New restrictions on hospitality and household visits expected from December 30

Travel between counties expected to be permitted until January 7

EXPLAINER: When will we know if we're coming out of LEVEL 5 next week?

Micheál Martin said new restrictions will be decided by the Cabinet on Tuesday

Reporter:

Declan Magee

New restrictions on the hospitality sector and household visits are expected to be approved by the Cabinet when it meets on Tuesday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended the period of relaxed Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas be shortened to the end of the year.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the closure of restaurants and pubs serving food except for deliveries from December 30 amid growing concerts at the increase of the Covid-19 rate.

The Cabinet is also expected to reduce the number of households allowed to mix from three to two.

Travel between counties is expected to be permitted until January 7.

The move will see New Year festivities curtailed amid concerns at the speed the virus is spreading.

The easing of restrictions which allowed households to mix and permitted travel between counties only came into effect on Friday.

On Friday, six more Covid-19 deaths and 582 more cases were announced.

The 14-day incidence rate in the country has passed 100. Donegal remains the county with the highest rate in the country at 244.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the latest Covid-19 figures showed  “that the situation is getting worse more rapidly than we expected”.

“The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the National Public Health Emergency Team had recommended to Government that the period of relaxed Covid-19 restrictions be shortened to the end of the year.

He said the measures being recommended involve the hospitality sector as well as visits between households being reduced from three to two.

“Government is minded to go with that recommendation, but Government has to discuss this and we’ll decide ultimately on Tuesday,” he said.

