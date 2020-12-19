Increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
There has been an increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Twenty-six confirmed cases were being treated at the hospital on Friday night, up two from 24 hours previously. There is one confirmed case in critical care.
The hospital has the second-highest number of cases in the country, below Beaumont Hospital on 38 and above St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny on 21.
There are 201 confirmed cases at hospitals across the country.
There are just two confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital and six suspected cases.
