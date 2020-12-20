Covid-19: Twenty-six confirmed cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Twenty-six confirmed cases of Covid-19 are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The number has not changed between Friday night to Saturday night.

One case is being treated in critical care and there are three suspected cases being treated at the hospital.

The hospital has the second-highest number of cases in the country after Beaumont Hospital with 38.

Three confirmed cases are being treated at Sligo University Hospital along with seven suspected cases.

There are 212 confirmed cases being treated in hospitals around the country.