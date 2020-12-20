Covid-19: Fifty-two more cases in Donegal as rate continues to rise

There have a further four deaths in Ireland related to Covid-19 and another 764 cases.

Another 52 cases have been confirmed in Donegal with the 14-day incidence rate in the county continuing to rise.

The rate in the county is now 264 per 100,000 population and there have been 420 cases in the county in the last 14 days. Donegal still has the highest rate in the country. The national rate has risen to 112.

Of the cases notified today, 284 are in Dublin, 70 in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork, 37 in Wexford and the remaining 277 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 233 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said all indicators of the severity of virus are “moving in the wrong direction, more rapidly than we had anticipated”.

“We have particularly strong concerns about the prospect of inter-generational mixing around the festive season. On 11th December the seven-day incidence rate for people aged 19-44 was 106 per 100,000 population, by yesterday this rate had more than doubled to 217 per 100,000,” he said,

“If these younger people come into contact with their loved ones over the age of 65, we could see a spike in infections in this more vulnerable group. This would lead to very a serious pattern of disease, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and unnecessary deaths.

“If you have been socialising in the past few weeks or over this weekend, consider your Christmas plans carefully. Is it responsible to meet with your family over 65 later this week, if you have not kept your contacts low? Should you cancel your plans? “We have the very real prospect of Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon. Ensure that your loved ones stay alive to receive them, by keeping your distance from them if you have not restricted your movements to this point. As difficult as it may seem, staying away from older family this Christmas will protect them - and it would be an exceptional sacrifice made for the common good.”