The recent spike in cases here means it is likely that stricter covid-19 related measures will be re-imposed sooner than expected, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has declared.

The minister said while numbers in hospital and ICU are low, there has been a significant spike in cases with a doubling effect over the last number of days.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, he said that all those people who have returned home for the Christmas period should isolate and restrict their movements.

He said it was far better to have all the information from National Public Health Emergency Team and health advisors and colleagues in Europe and the North before Cabinet meets.

He also told Morning Ireland that additional sailings that connect Ireland directly to mainland Europe may be brought forward to this week, pointing out that the landbridge route between the UK and Ireland will not work effectively over the next 48 hours. New direct services from Rosslare to the French port of Dunkirk could be introduced sooner than first intended in January.



