Fears that more virulent strain of the coronavirus is present in northern Ireland

Contact
Concerns that new Covid-19 strain is in Northern Ireland
It is possible that the new, more virulent strain of the coronavirus is already present in Northern Ireland, the North’s First Minister has warned.
Expert says that the coronavirus variant may be up to 70% more transmissible.
Arlene Foster said four cases in NI were being tested to determine if they are the new highly infectious variant. However, speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster, Ms Foster said that she could not say “definitively” that the virus had been identified in the north adding she was awaiting confirmation.
There are now 446 people receiving treatment for coronavirus in the north’s hospitals, with 30 in intensive care.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Nurse Joanna Sloane was the first person on the island of Ireland to be vaccinated when she got the jab at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.