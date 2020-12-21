Fears that more virulent strain of the coronavirus is present in northern Ireland

It is possible that the new, more virulent strain of the coronavirus is already present in Northern Ireland, the North’s First Minister has warned.

Expert says that the coronavirus variant may be up to 70% more transmissible.

Arlene Foster said four cases in NI were being tested to determine if they are the new highly infectious variant. However, speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster, Ms Foster said that she could not say “definitively” that the virus had been identified in the north adding she was awaiting confirmation.

There are now 446 people receiving treatment for coronavirus in the north’s hospitals, with 30 in intensive care.