Gardaí in north west issue the first immediate closure order for breach of Covid-19 regulations

Gardaí say they have detected breaches of Covid-19 regulations by licensed premises in the north west in the last 48 hours.

At the weekend gardaí in the North West Region issued the first immediate closure order to a licensed premises.

Gardaí detected breaches at a hotel and a licensed premises in the north west at the weekend.

An inspection at a hotel found 100 people in the function room. Gardaí found no social distancing, no food served, groups gathered on tables numbering 12 or more, a number of persons intoxicated in the room. The lounge had around 50 persons drinking with a similar number in the reception area similar. Outside carloads of people began to arrive but were turned back.

A check at a licenced premises found little evidence of food being consumed and approximately 80 people on the premises drinking alcohol. The inspection found no times on the contact tracing register, no order book, nine individual invoices with an average of three meals on each, and dates on these had been changed, gardaí said. An inspection of the kitchen found no food being cooked.

Deputy commissioner for policing and security, John Twomey said the vast majority of licensed premises are operating in compliance with public health regulations.

“Unfortunately, despite this being said by An Garda Síochána numerous times before, disappointingly it appears it must be said again to some licensed premises – licensed premises that are not adhering to public health regulations are not only committing an offence, but putting at risk the health of their staff, their customers, and their local community.”