Covid-19: Forty-four more cases in Donegal out of 727 cases nationally

Another 44 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal out of 727 cases nationally.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported in the latest figures.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate of the virus has risen to 274 per 100,000 population compared to the national rate of 122.

There have been 436 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today, 311 are in Dublin, 51 in Kilkenny, 48 in Wexford, 44 in Donegal, 44 in Cork and the remaining 229 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 241 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the trends of the disease are “gravely concerning”.

“The situation has deteriorated rapidly in recent days. A total of 3,837 cases have been notified in the past 7 days. The five day rolling average has increased from 339 on 17th December to 616 on 21st December, an 82% increase. It is now as important as it was back in March to limit your contacts and protect your loved ones.”

Dr Lorraine Nolan, chief executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority, welcomed the announcement from the European Medicines Agency that it has recommended to approve a first vaccine for Covid-19 in Europe.

“It is a key development in our continued efforts to tackling this pandemic. This will become one additional defence in our suite of public health actions to protect us from Covid-19.”

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The virus is transmitting very rapidly, faster than we have seen at any point since March. The case numbers are growing at least 5-7% per day and, of particular concern, across all age groups.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, medical virologist and director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “To date, the novel SARS-CoV-2 UK variant has not been detected in Ireland. However, as we know the variant has been circulating in the UK since September, therefore we cannot exclude the possibility that the variant is already in Ireland. We are prioritising the sequencing of cases with confirmed or suspected links to the UK.”