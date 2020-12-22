Taoiseach announces new Covid-19 restrictions amid fears of third wave

A new raft of Covid-19 restrictions are to begin from Christmas Eve after the Cabinet agreed a response to the growing spread of the virus with authorities braced for a third wave of the disease.

Confirming a return to modified Level 5 restrictions, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there has been an extraordinary growth in the virus in recent days. He said the Government would do whatever it takes to control the virus. The roll-out of the vaccine will begin next week, he added.

“The way to show love and respect for others is to comply with guidelines,” he said.

The new measures announced include no household mixing from January 1.

There will be an end to inter-county travel after St Stephen’s Day. People can then stay where they are on December 26 and travel home on a later date but there will be no new inter-county travel allowed after that.

Restaurants and pubs are to close at 3pm on Christmas Eve while hotels may provide food and bar services to guests only after that point.

Non-essential retail will be allowed to remain open but shops will be asked not to hold big sales events.

The measures were announced after concern at the growing spread of the disease which was expected to see more than 900 new cases announced on Tuesday night. In Donegal, the 14-day infection hit 274 in figures announced on Monday night with 44 new cases. The county’s rate is still the highest in the country and is more than twice the national rate.

Other measures include hairdressers and personal services closing on Christmas Eve, religious services moving online from December 26 and the number of wedding guests to be reduced to six from January 2.

Gyms and leisure centres will stay open but only for individual training while golf and tennis will remain open. Non-contact sports training in pods of up to 15 will be allowed outdoors.

No matches or events should take place except for professional and elite sports and horse racing and greyhound racing will be behind closed doors.

The latest restrictions are to be reviewed on January 12.

Travel Restrictions

Concerns about the spread of a new variant of the disease in England means travel restrictions from Britain will remain until December 31. The Taoiseach said the Government had to act on the basis that the new strain of the virus is in the country.

The Northern Ireland Executive voted against imposing a travel ban from Great Britain into Northern Ireland on Monday night meaning people from the Republic can avoid the travel ban by using ports and airports in Northern Ireland to get home for Christmas.

The North’s department of health has told the executive that while it is believed the new strain is in Northern Ireland, this has not yet been confirmed.

The executive backed plans to issue new guidance against all but essential travel between Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Irish Republic. People arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days.

