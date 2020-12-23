Contact

Donegal hotelier says new Covid-19 restrictions will mean 'devastation' for industry

Irish Hotel Federation hits out at late notice of measures

Donegal hoteliers welcome Budget 2021 measures

Paul Diver chairman of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation said business booked for the post-Christmas and new year period will be “wiped out” by the new restrictions

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The latest Covid-19 restrictions will mean “devastation” for hotels in Donegal, the Irish Hotel Federation in the county has said.

Under the latest raft of new measures announced by the Government on Wednesday, hotels can remain open only for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes from Christmas eve.

The exception is for guests who already have a booking and are due to check-in up to and including December 26.

Paul Diver, chair of the Donegal branch of the  Irish Hotel Federation, said business booked for the post-Christmas and new year period will be “wiped out” by the new restrictions.

Hotels in the county were expecting to be busy as guests that had bookings cancelled earlier in the year were due to come over the Christmas holidays, Mr Diver said.

“Speaking to hoteliers right around the county, the first two weekends in January were looking very promising. There were a lot of bookings around the county for the next two to three weeks but they will have to be cancelled now,” he said.

Hotels have made orders for the post-Christmas business and there is frustration in the industry that the notice of the restrictions has been left late, considering new measures had been expected since the end of last week, he said.

“If they were to get a heads up maybe a week ago, they definitely would not have placed the orders they have placed with their suppliers. A lot of hotels have their beer cellars full and their fridges full,” he said.

“It’s very, very frustrating. Hoteliers in the county are just scratching their heads. The general feeling was that hotels were going to stay open and there would be travel, because hotels have proved to be such a safe environment. When hotels are open it prevents house parties to a certain extent. We are all in the same boat - it is a pandemic and naturally, we support anything that would save a life or a case. But it is very frustrating when hotels have proven to be such safe places. Again the hospitality sector seems to be targeted without a huge amount of evidence.”

