Christmas Eve update on the number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal

A further 38 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal this evening. While this is down on the figure of 68 for the previous 24 hour period, Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence rate in Ireland per 100,000 people. It now stands at 324.1. The national average is 166.

As of midnight Wednesday 23rd December, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 922 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has today sadly been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,192 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 83,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-438 are men, 477 are women

-68% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 33 years old

- 337 were in Dublin, 73 in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford, 43 in Galway and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties.



As of 8am today, 255 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU. There were 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs. Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union.”

“This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.”