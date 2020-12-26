First Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines are arriving in Ireland today

Contact
Ireland is due to gets its first delivery of around 10,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
The vaccines are to arrive in Ireland today (St Stephen's Day) with the first doses expected to be administered on Wednesday.
The first vaccinations are expected to be administered on Wednesday.
This is a welcome development though there will still be an anxious few months ahead with the more contagious variation of Covid-19 having being confirmed in Ireland.
