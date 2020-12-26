Contact

Covid-19 update: concern as number of new cases nationally tops 1,000 mark again

“For the second day in a row we are reporting more than a thousand confirmed cases of Covid-19" - Dr Tony Holohan

Covid-19 update: concern as number of new cases nationally tops 1,000 mark again

Coronavirus update

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,200 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

As of midnight Friday 25th December, the HPSC has been notified of 1,296 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 85,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “For the second day in a row we are reporting more than a thousand confirmed cases of Covid-19. Within a few short weeks of easing measures at the beginning of December, we have now returned to the very high levels of Covid-19 circulating in the community that we have not seen since the peak of Wave Two of this disease. This is very concerning.”

He added: “While today is a positive day with the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine (Comirnaty), it does not mean that we can relax our adherence to public health measures.”

“We must continue to stay at home, avoid social contact where possible, avoid visiting friends and family and not have visitors to our homes. Our adherence to public health advice will remain our best defence against this disease and help us protect our vulnerable loved ones from the effects of Covid-19.”

 

