Explained: The six-week lockdown in the North - what you face if you cross the border from Donegal

A new six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland began yesterday in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

So what exactly is happening in the Northern counties across the border from Donegal?

The measures will reviewed after four weeks, but as things stand the restrictions are as listed below:

- Non-essential shops are now closed.

- Close-contact services, such as hair salons, have to shut and pubs, cafes and restaurants will be restricted to takeaway services.

- The first week of the lockdown, running until January 2, will see even tighter measures with essential shops having to close each day by 8pm.

- No sporting events will be permitted at all - even at elite level - with people being urged only to leave their home for essential reasons.

The new rules will include:

- Closure of all non-essential retail, including garden centres and homeware shops that previously were deemed essential

- Click-and-collect services will not be permitted

- Closure of close contact services such as hair and beauty salons

- Hospitality businesses will only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery

- Closure of the leisure and entertainment sector

- Off-licences will have to close by 8pm

- Car washes will be closed

- Hotels will be allowed to remain open until December 28 to 'accommodate the Christmas situation'

- People from up to three households in Northern Ireland will still be able to meet over the festive period in so-called Christmas 'bubbles' - but that will end today, December 27