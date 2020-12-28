Doctor says that the rollout of the vaccine is not about speed but rather about safety

The Health Service Executive's Chief Clinical Officer has said vaccinations at the 582 nursing homes around the country will begin on January 4.

Dr Colm Henry said that in order for the vaccine programme to be successful, it is not just a question of speed but of safety. He was speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will see the first Pfizer BioNTech vaccines administered in acute hospital settings in Cork, Galway and Dublin.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said vaccinations would start in acute hospital settings to "build confidence" before moving to nursing homes next week adding that medical experts in the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) wanted vaccines to start in such settings in the unlikely event that something went wrong, such as allergic reactions.

About 40,000 doses a week of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine are due to be delivered in Ireland throughout January. That would result in 3% of the population being inoculated in the first month of the year, Leo Varadkar said.

The ten-thousand doses received on December 26 will be used at Beaumont and St James's hospitals in Dublin, Cork University Hospital and Galway University Hospital, this week.

Dr Colm Henry said the rollout can only begin once all safety protocols are followed, which includes education and consent around the vaccinations.

The country is now into a third surge, he said, and the demand for tests is rising.

On December 22, a record number of 23,000 tests were carried out. He said activity over the Christmas period shows there is increased demand for testing.

"The virus is very active out there in the community and it is replicating, there are multiple outbreaks," he said on Morning Ireland.

Dr Henry also revealed that there has been no lab diagnosed influenza cases detected this season.

Prioritising residents and workers in long-term residential facilities is in line with National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommendations, Dr Henry added.