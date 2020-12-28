Covid-19: Another 23 cases in Donegal, one death and 765 cases nationally

One more death related to Covid-19 has been confirmed in the State along with 765 new cases.

A further 23 cases have been confirmed in Donegal. Figures released on Monday which cover up to midnight on December 27, show the 14-day incidence rate in the county is 425.3, compared to the national rate of 220.1. There have been 677 cases in the county in the last 14 days. Donegal still has the highest incidence rate in the country.

Of the cases notified today, 291 are in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 59 in Monaghan, 49 in Louth, 43 in Meath, and the remaining 260 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 359 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 41 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, with five additional admissions to ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said there has been a sharp rise in hospitalisations associated with the virus.

“The data we are reporting today are lower than days up to 26 December. This, however, results from factors related to the time of the year, such as the lower rates of attendance and referrals and presentation for testing for several days over Christmas.

“We look at many metrics when monitoring the disease severity of Covid-19. Today we are reporting that we have now exceeded the cumulative number of people hospitalised in this third wave than in the second. Hospitalisations have increased sharply in the last two days. This is a concerning trend which reflects the sharp increase incidence we saw in the last 10 days.

“We are also seeing a steep rise in the positivity rates in community testing with a seven day average of over 9.2% up from 5.2 % on 18th December. This indicates that the virus is increasing its foothold out in our communities. This is just one more reason why we are strongly advising everyone to stay safely at home to avoid transmitting or catching this virus, as it continues to circulate widely.

“Please come forward for testing if you feel unwell. Know the symptoms of Covid-19, and do not delay in phoning your GP for advice. Self-isolate in your room if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath or change in sense of taste/smell. If you are a household contact of a confirmed case, restrict your movements until your household member receives a negative test result.

“In addition to staying at home except for essential reasons, these important individual actions will help to stop the exponential spread of COVID-19 in our communities and in turn protect the most vulnerable, our healthcare system and those who work on the frontlines.”