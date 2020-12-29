First vaccinations to take place in Ireland today

The first Covid-19 vaccines in the State are due to be given today as the HSE begins a mass vaccination programme.

A small number of people at hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway will be the first in the State to receive the vaccine.

A 79-year-old Dublin woman is set to be the first person in the country to get the Covid-19 vaccine today.

The first vaccinations are due to take place around 1.30pm in St James's Hospital in Dublin.

The first batch of about 10,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in the county on Saturday.

The first vaccinations come a day earlier than previously announced.

The beginning of the vaccination programme comes as health officials expressed alarm at the growth of the spread of infection.

In Donegal, the rate of infection has increased by over 55% over seven days.

The latest figures from the Department of Health, announced on Monday night, show another 23 cases were confirmed in Donegal meaning the 14-day incidence rate in the county was 425.3 at midnight on December 27, up from 273.9 a week earlier.

The rate of infection during the autumn surge in the county peaked at 367.5 on October 14.

Meanwhile, residents and staff at the 25 older persons residential care facilities in Donegal are due to begin receiving the vaccine in the second week of January.

All are due to have received the first dose before the end of the month.

The vaccination of all nursing home residents and staff in the country is due to begin on January 11.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said around 180 workers are being trained to give the vaccines in nursing homes with a further 1,500 administering it across hospital systems.

GPs and pharmacists will begin administering vaccines later as the programme is expanded.

Frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents will be the first to get the vaccination.

They will be followed by people over 70, other healthcare workers not in direct patient contact, people aged 65 to 69 and other key workers will be vaccinated in that order.

People aged 18 to 64 years with certain medical conditions; who are residents of long-term care facilities, and living or working in crowded settings, will follow.

The vaccine will then be rolled out to key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure; people working in education, people aged 55 to 64, other workers in occupations important to the functioning of society and those aged between 18 and 54.

People aged under 18 and pregnant women will receive it if the evidence demonstrates safety and efficacy.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on Monday that the latest restrictions will be reviewed on January 12, but he does not envisage them being relaxed then as cases may not have fallen enough.