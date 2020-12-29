Only anglers from counties Leitrim and Donegal ought toconsider fishing the famous Drowes salmon this year

Only anglers from the counties adjoining the river, Leitrim and Donegal should consider travelling to fish the famous Drowes salmon fishery from January 1, due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

And no prize will be presented to the captor of the first salmon of the season from the fishery.

”While it is hugely disappointing for us at the fishery and for the many anglers who enjoy the New Years tradition of wetting a line not to be able to do so this year.

“It is important to follow the public health advice to protect our staff, our fellow anglers and the wider community of Kinlough and Tullaghan. I would urge all anglers to fully adhere to the level 5 restrictions and we look forward to welcoming you back to the banks of the river early in the new year,” owner Shane Gallagher said.