Concerns raised about omission of Donegal nursing home from Covid-19 vaccination programme

First Donegal nursing homes to receive vaccine on January 13

Concern has been raised about the apparent omission of St Columbcille's Village in Clonmany from a draft schedule for the vaccination programme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Concerns have been raised regarding the omission of a Donegal nursing home from the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Residents and staff at older persons residential care facilities in Donegal are due to begin receiving the vaccine in the second week of January. All are due to have received the first dose before the end of the month.

The first nursing homes to receive vaccinations in the county are the Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home in Milford and the Ramelton Community Nursing Unit, which are to be visited by vaccination teams on January 13, according to a draft schedule. The first dose of the vaccine is to be delivered to nursing homes in the county by January 29.

However, the cathaoirleach of Inishowen local electoral area Cllr Albert Doherty has raised the omission of St Columbcille's Village in Clonmany on lists and dates published regarding the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Cllr Doherty is seeking an urgent response from the Minister of Health Simon Donnelly and the HSE’s on the matter.

“This omission requires high priority clarification by the Dept of Health and the HSE,” Cllr Doherty said. 

“I am pressing for the immediate inclusion of St Columbcille's Village Clonmany in the vaccination location listings for Donegal's nursing homes and long term residential care facilities.

“The St Columbcille Village centre in Clonmany plays a vital social and community support role in the Inishowen peninsula providing 12 High Supports and 20 sheltered support beds and the centre, its clients and staff deserve and merit immediate clarity and confirmation on when the vaccination will be available.”

The draft schedule for when nursing homes in the county are to be visited by vaccination teams is as follows: 


Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home ~ 13/01/2021


 Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 14/01/2021


Lake House Nursing Home ~ 15/01/2021


Nazareth House Nursing Home Donegal ~ 18/01/2021


Buncrana Community Nursing Unit ~ 19/01/2021


Aras Gaoth Dobhair Nursing Home ~ 20/01/2021


Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home ~ 21/01/2021


Archview Lodge Nursing Home ~ 22/01/2021


Brentwood Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 25/01/2021


Brindley Manor Private Nursing Home ~ 26/01/2021


Harbour Lights Nursing Home ~ 27/01/2021


Hillcrest Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021


St. Eunan’s Nursing Home ~ 29/01/2021


Ramelton Community Nursing Unit ~ 13/01/2021


Carndonagh Community Hospital ~ 14/01/2021


Donegal Town Community Hospital ~ 15/01/2021


Dungloe Community Hospital ~ 18/01/2021


Killybegs Community Hospital ~ 19/01/2021


Lifford Community Hospital ~ 20/01/2021


The Sheil Community Hospital ~ 21/01/2021


St Joseph's Community Hospital Donegal ~ 22/01/2021


Falcarragh Community Hospital ~ 26/01/2021


Rock Community Nursing Unit ~ 27/01/2021


Larissa Lodge Nursing Home ~ 28/01/2021


Hillcrest House Nursing Home  ~ 29/01/2021

