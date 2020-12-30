Increase in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hopsital

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital: three confirmed cases are being treated in ICU and there are seven suspected cases
There has been an increase in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital.
HSE figures show 33 patients are being treated at the hospital, an increase of three over 24 hours.
Three confirmed cases are being treated in ICU and there are seven suspected cases.
The figures show there were no critical or general beds available at 8pm on Tuesday night.
Sligo University Hospital, which treats patients from parts of south Donegal, has four confirmed cases and two suspected cases.
There were 424 confirmed cases in hospitals around the country at 8pm on Tuesday.
