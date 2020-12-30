Taoiseach outlines new restrictions for Donegal and rest of Ireland as Covid-19 continues to spike

Micheal Martin has announced details of new stringent restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19.

He said it was very clear that the new variant of the virus is spreading much more quickly, leading to a risk of the health system being overwhelmed and in increased risk to elderly and medically vulnerable people.

An Taoiseach said 18% of tests are now coming back positive, with an increase across all age groups and more people needing hospital care.

"We must apply the brakes to movement and physical interaction across the country," he said.

Among the restrictions being announced are:

- from this evening, no visitors to private homes or gardens unless it is to give care to children or the elderly;

- no social or family gatherings with the exception of weddings which can have up to six guests and funerals which can have up to 10 mourners

- people should stay at home with no travel expect for essential work, education etc or to exercise within 5km of their home

- gyms are to close

Schools will reopen on January 11, meaning new restrictions will have been in place for 10 days. An Taoiseach said this would allow families time to have reduced their contacts before schools reopen

"The next month as we face into these strictest controls in the depth of winder is going to be very tough for everyone," he said.

He stressed that the measures were necessary given that the virus was increasing in every county and in every age groups and a rate not seen before.

But he did offer hope, saying that factories all over the world were working around the clock to produce safe and effective vaccines.

"For the first time since this truly awful disease landed on our shores, we now have an end in sight," said An Taoiseach.

He said he was confident that many vulnerable people and healthcare workers will have been vaccinated by the end of January.

"What we are doing now with these new restrictions is working to keep as many of our parents, grandparents, neighbours and friends safe until such time as they can be vaccinated," he said.

An Taoiseach acknowledged that the lockdown lasting until at least January 31 would cost billions of Euro to the economy and would have far-reach effects on society, but he said that could be dealt with in due course.

"Right now, this is what we must do: Stay at home and eliminate contact with others now to make sure as many of our people as possible are still with us to enjoy the beTter, brighter days that are up ahead," he said.