Donegal Covid-19 cases soar to another new high

The number of new Covid-19 cases has soared to a new high for the second day in a row.

The Department of Health has reported 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 1,718 confirmed cases. It is the largest total in a single day since the outbreak of the virus in March.

Another 150 cases have been confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on December 29 meaning the county has hit a new high in case numbers for two consecutive days. The 14-day incidence rate in the county is now 520.1 with 828 cases over the previous 14 days. The rate in Ireland is 272.7.

Of the cases notified today, 358 are in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 155 in Louth, 150 in Donegal, 112 in Galway and the remaining 779 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 455 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. there have been 60 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase.

“Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.

“It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give COVID-19 any further opportunities to spread.

“Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproduction number remains very high and is currently estimated at 1.6 – 1.8. The growth rate is estimated to be 7-10% per day with a doubling time of 7-10 days.

“We must take action immediately to prevent an almost unimaginable scenario, where case numbers in 7 to 10 days time are twice what they are today. Stay home.”