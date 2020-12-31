Donegal people applying for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) urged to apply online



The Government yesterday, Wednesday, reintroduced Level 5 restrictions of the Plan for Living with Covid across the country.

These restrictions come into effect at midnight last night, December 30 and will remain in place until January 31.

The measures taken will have an impact on the economic life of the country and consequently people whose jobs are affected by the restrictions can avail of income support through the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) for the period they are out of work.

“The decision taken by Government reflects the seriousness of the situation we currently face. I recognise that this decision will have an impact on people’s livelihoods and this is why I want to remind people who have lost their job that they should apply for PUP income support. The quickest and easiest way to do so is online via www.MyWelfare.ie," said Minister at the Department of Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

She added she had put arrangements in place to ensure that those who require PUP income support will, provided they are eligible, receive this as quickly as possible.

People who have been made unemployed from yesterday, Wednesday, December 30 and who apply online today, by 5pm on today, Thursday, December 31 will receive a payment on Tuesday, January 5 once they are eligible.

People who are diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus or who have to self-isolate and are medically certified by their doctor, also have the option of applying for the Enhanced Illness Benefit online at www.MyWelfare.ie.

Full information on the Enhanced Illness Benefit is available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/service/df55ae-how-to-apply-for-illness-benefit-for-covid-19-absences/

To contact the Department of Social Protection by phone, the helpline number is 1890 800 024, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).