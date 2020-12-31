Latest Northern Ireland Covid-19 update makes for grim reading

Contact
Coronavirus update
A total of 1,929 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
The North's Department of Health has also confirmed 11 new coronavirus deaths.
There has now been 1,322 deaths and 72,834 confirmed cases in the North.
Hospital bed occupancy is now running at 467, with 34 in an intensive care unit and 27 on a ventilator.
The latest update showed that overall bed occupancy, including non-Covid patients, is at 100 per cent, with only six unoccupied.
Yesterday, 2,143 new Covid-19 cases were announced.
This was the highest number of daily detections in the North since the start of the pandemic.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.