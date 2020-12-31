Latest Northern Ireland Covid-19 update makes for grim reading

A total of 1,929 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The North's Department of Health has also confirmed 11 new coronavirus deaths.

There has now been 1,322 deaths and 72,834 confirmed cases in the North.

Hospital bed occupancy is now running at 467, with 34 in an intensive care unit and 27 on a ventilator.

The latest update showed that overall bed occupancy, including non-Covid patients, is at 100 per cent, with only six unoccupied.

Yesterday, 2,143 new Covid-19 cases were announced.

This was the highest number of daily detections in the North since the start of the pandemic.