County by county breakdown of the latest Covid-19 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,265 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 3rd January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,110 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 107,997 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. The latest update, on a county by county basis, is listed below.