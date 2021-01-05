Covid-19 update: Worrying figures as Donegal has 238 new cases

There have been 238 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. This compared with 52 cases yesterday and 194 the day before.

Nationally, 5,325 additional cases have been confirmed and sadly there have been 17 further deaths. Yesterday there was a record 6,110 new cases.

Donegal's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people now stands at 950.4 (the previous rate was 832.3).

Nationally, the 14-day rate is now 674.4, up from yesterday's figure of 582.8.

Donegal currently has the fourth highest Covid-19 rate in the county, behind Monaghan (1,243), Louth, and Limerick.

A total of 1,512 people in Donegal have tested positive in the 14 days to midnight on January 4, 2021.

There has been a total of 2,282 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Monday, January 4, the HPSC has been notified of 5,325 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 113,322 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-1,931 were in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

-2,550 are men / 2,769 are women

-63% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 36 years old



As of 2pm today, 840 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

“We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

“If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring Covid-19 back under control - which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives," he said.



