Revealed: More than 1,500 people in Donegal have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 14 day period

A total of 1,512 people in Donegal have tested positive for Covid-19 in the 14 days to midnight on January 4, 2021.

Donegal's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people now stands at 950.4.

Nationally, the 14-day rate is now 674.4, up from yesterday's figure of 582.8.

Donegal currently has the fourth highest Covid-19 rate in the county, behind Monaghan (1,243), Louth, and Limerick.

The county by county breakdown is listed below.

Commenting on today's latest Covid-19 update, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

“We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

“If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring COVID-19 back under control - which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives.”

Nationally, there were 5,325 more cases today and sadly 17 more Covid-19 related deaths.