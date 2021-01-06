At least one in every 100 people in Donegal had Covid-19 in last 14 days, with 8,000 new cases nationally

Contact
Donegal's Covid-19 cases are rising at a very worrying rate
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to Covid-19, with a further 7,863 new confirmed cases.
There has been a total of 2,299 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 121,154* confirmed cases as of midnight on January 5.
In Donegal, the number of new cases announced today is 231. There have been 1,676 new cases confirmed in the county during the last 14 days, bringing the incidence rate per 100,000 people to 1052.8, the fourth highest in the country. This means that one in every 100 people in Donegal has had Covid-19 in the last fortnight. And the actual rate could be even higher given that only those displaying symptoms are now being tested.
As of 2pm today, 954 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised nationally, of which 88 are in ICU. There have been 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health said: “The country is in a serious phase of this surge of Covid-19.
"There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.
“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering.”
