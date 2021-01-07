Significant increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

There has been a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures released by the HSE on Thursday show the number of confirmed cases of the virus rose to 51 on Wednesday night, up from 41 on Tuesday.

Four cases are being treated in critical care with no critical care beds available.

There are five suspected cases at the hospital.

Confirmed cases at the hospital have increased by 34% over seven days.

Nine hospitals around the country are treating more confirmed cases than the hospital.

There are ten confirmed cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital, up from one the previous day. Three cases are being treated in critical care. There are also five suspected cases at the hospital.

There were 977 Covid-19 cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Wednesday.

The largest number of cases is at Beaumont Hospitals where there are 86 cases.



