Covid-19: 187 more cases in Donegal, 10 more deaths and 6,521 cases nationally

Donegal's 14-day incidence rate is 1,145.2 compared to the national rate of 936.4.
There have been a further 10 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland and other 6,521 cases.
Another 187 cases have been reported in Donegal bringing the county's 14-day incidence rate up to 1,145.2 compared to the national rate of 936.4.
Donegal has the fifth-highest rate in the State. Monaghan has the highest 14-day rate per 100,000 population at 1,819.6.
There have been 1,823 cases in the county in the 14 days up to midnight on Wednesday.
Of the cases notified today, 2,174 are in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.
As of 2pm today, 1,043 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. There have been 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
