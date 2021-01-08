Seven Covid-19 cases in critical care at north west hospitals

Seven patients with Covid-19 are in critical care at the north west’s two acute hospitals.

Sixty-eight confirmed Covid-19 cases are being treated at the two hospitals.

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 52 confirmed cases while Sligo University Hospital is treating 16. Three suspected cases are also being treated at Sligo.

Both hospitals are at their current capacity for critical care, according to figures released by the HSe on Friday morning which cover up to 8pm on Thursday.

Letterkenny University Hospital has seen the number of cases increase by 17 over seven days while Covid-19 cases at Sligo University Hospitals have doubled over the same period.

The manager of Letterkenny University Hospital said this week the hospital has contingency plans to increase critical care capacity.

Over 1,000 Covid-19 patients are being treated at hospitals across the country.

The highest number is at Cork University Hospital where there are 93 cases being treated.