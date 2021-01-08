Covid-19 infection rates treble in parts of Donegal

There have been significant rises in the spread of Covid-19 across all of Donegal with some areas seeing the incidence rate more than treble.

The latest figures from the Department of Health on infection rates over the last two weeks across the country show increases in all of Donegal's local electoral areas (LEA)s.

The figures, which cover the 14 days up to January 4, show the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people has more than trebled in the Milford Local Electoral Area (LEA), rising from 544.6 to 1786.4 with 246 new cases.

The rate in the Letterkenny area has also more than trebled, rising from 527 to 1678.4 after 500 new cases were reported over 14 days.

The rates in the Letterkenny and Milford areas are both significantly more than double the national rate.

The Lifford-Stranorlar area has had 225 new cases which means the incidence rate has risen from 467.4 to 869.1 over seven days.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers the south Inishowen area, has seen its rate increase from 679.6 to 706.4 with 158 new cases.

The Donegal LEA, which covers the south of the county, has seen the incidence rate climb to 675.7 from 403.9 with 179 new cases.

The incidence rate in the Glenties area, which covers west Donegal, has more than doubled to 426.4 from 184 after recording 102 new cases.

The incidence for Ireland on January 4 was 674.4. The highest rate in the country is in Belmullet in Co Mayo at 2,111.1 per 100,000 people.

Figures released on Thursday show Donegal recorded 187 new cases, leaving it with an incidence rate of 1,145.2 up to midnight on Wednesday.



