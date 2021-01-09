Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19: 149 new cases in Donegal, nine deaths and 4,842 cases nationally

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate is now 1308.5

Three Donegal areas among the top five highest Covid-19 rates in the country

There have been 2,083 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal over 14 days

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Another nine deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported along with 4,842 new cases.

There have been 149 new cases in Donegal up to midnight on Friday, January 8.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate is now 1308.5 with 2,083 new cases over 14 days.

The national rate is 1162.2. Monaghan has the highest rate in the country at 2296.9.

Of the cases notified today, 1,049 are in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. There have been 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie