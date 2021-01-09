Covid-19: 149 new cases in Donegal, nine deaths and 4,842 cases nationally

Another nine deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported along with 4,842 new cases.

There have been 149 new cases in Donegal up to midnight on Friday, January 8.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate is now 1308.5 with 2,083 new cases over 14 days.

The national rate is 1162.2. Monaghan has the highest rate in the country at 2296.9.

Of the cases notified today, 1,049 are in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. There have been 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.