Covid-19: Cases at Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals continue to rise

Ninety-five confirmed Covid-19 cases are being treated between Sligo University Hospital and Letterkenny University Hospital.

Letterkenny is treating 65 cases while Sligo University Hospital is treating 30.

The number of cases at Letterkenny has increased gradually from 42 seven days ago while at Sligo they have increased from 12.

Letterkenny has received eight new patients over 24 hours while Sligo has received two.

Both hospitals have three Covid-19 cases in critical care meaning Sligo has no critical care beds available.

There are five suspected cases at Sligo and three at Letterkenny.

There are 1,353 patients being treated at hospitals around the country.

Cork University Hospital has the highest number of cases at 126.









