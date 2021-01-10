Covid-19: 196 new cases in Donegal, eight more deaths and 2,344 cases nationally

There have been another eight deaths related to Covid-19 and 2,344 new cases in Ireland.

The figures released by the Department of Health on Sunday show the second consecutive decrease following Friday’s record of 8,248 new cases.

There have been another 196 cases in Donegal. The 14-day incidence rate in the county is 1,409 and there have been 2,243 new cases in the last 14 days. The national incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1,291.2. Monaghan has the highest rate in the country with 2,525.

Of the cases notified on Sunday, 2,088 are in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm on Sunday, 1,452 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. There have been 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



