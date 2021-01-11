Gardaí can now prosecute for breaches of Covid-19 travel restrictions by fixed charge notice

Gardaí can now prosecute people for breaches of travel restrictions under Covid-19 regulations by means of a fixed charge notice.

Prosecutions by fixed charge notice can take place from today where breaches of the travel regulations are detected and a person does not comply with a direction of gardaí. The prosecutions now can be commenced by means of a €100 fixed charge notice. Gardaí can also seek a direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: "An Garda Síochána continues to see significant compliance by the public with Public Health Regulations, however, we also continue to see some activity which is in contravention of these regulations introduced to stop the current spread of Covid-19 and protect our communities. I appeal to every person without a reasonable excuse for travel - Stay at Home, this is your duty as a citizen and will save lives and support our front line services, nurses, doctors, hospital staff and my Garda colleagues at this time.”

Some court outcomes of previous Garda enforcement activity include:

• Co. Cavan, Male found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, €150 fine

• Co. Kildare, Male found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, €250 fine following appeal

• Co. Sligo, 2 Males found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, Both €300 fine

• Co Dublin, Male in breach of Covid Regulations directed to return home, observed still in breach of regulations at same location 2 hours later, €350 fine

• Co. Tipperary, Male found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, €400 fine

• Co. Dublin, Male found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, 30 days imprisonment

• Co. Leitrim, Male found in Breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, 2 months Imprisonment