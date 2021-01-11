Covid-19 cases: How does Donegal rank - see the updated county by county breakdown

Donegal remains among the worst affected counties in Ireland for Covid-19.

In the 14 days to midnight on Sunday, January 10, Donegal had 2,378 new Covid-19 cases.

In the seven months from March to September, the total number of cases in Donegal was less than 1,000.

Figures released this evening show that there have been 157 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal, compared with a total of 196 additional cases reported yesterday.

The national average 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is 1,378.7. Monaghan continues to have the highest rate, at 2,687.9.

The latest updated figures on the number of new cases reported is listed below.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,352 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.